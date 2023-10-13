Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 66.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCO opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.