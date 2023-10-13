Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 66.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCO opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.81.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
