Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Drops By 26.3%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PGSS opened at $10.96 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

