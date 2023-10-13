Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Declines By 26.6%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,637,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 427.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

