Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Critical Survey

Solid Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 5.38 -$85.98 million ($6.18) -0.35 Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 2.38 -$96.05 million ($1.91) -0.40

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -51.40% -41.07% Aligos Therapeutics -476.77% -86.51% -61.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aligos Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 591.24%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 425.49%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Aligos Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

