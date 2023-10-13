Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Foundry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Foundry Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SOFO stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Sonic Foundry has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry ( NASDAQ:SOFO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 79.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

