Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

