Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.76 and last traded at C$36.10. Approximately 134,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 66,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.143121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Further Reading

