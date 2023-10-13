Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,618,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.