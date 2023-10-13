St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $730.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 730 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 730 ($8.94), with a volume of 363449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818.60 ($10.02).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STJ. Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,430 ($17.50) to GBX 1,500 ($18.36) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 855.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,037.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 15.83 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 8,153.85%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

