Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

Several research analysts have commented on STLC shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CSFB cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$33.80 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

