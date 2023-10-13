Stella-Jones Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

TSE:SJ opened at C$67.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$39.69 and a 52 week high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

