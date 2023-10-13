Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $234.46 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

