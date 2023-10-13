Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $406.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

