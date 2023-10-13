StockNews.com Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

