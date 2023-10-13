Strategic Equity Management Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,010,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.