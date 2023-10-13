Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 713 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $469.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.63 and a 200 day moving average of $390.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

