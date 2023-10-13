Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 774,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

