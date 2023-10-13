Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,432.93%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 174.60%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.03 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.07 Surf Air Mobility $103.02 million 0.84 N/A N/A N/A

Surf Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.