Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.25 ($3.05).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 400 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,135.86). Corporate insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 196 ($2.40) on Friday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.18.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

