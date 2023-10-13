TAP Consulting LLC Sells 32 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 91,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,602,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 193,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.