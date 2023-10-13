Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.56). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
Taptica International Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.
Taptica International Company Profile
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
