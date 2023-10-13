Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $657.50

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 657.50 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 659.50 ($8.07), with a volume of 121314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.15).

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.99.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.