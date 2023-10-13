Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.79.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $386,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,498 shares of company stock worth $7,100,057. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

