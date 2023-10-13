Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,005 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Samsara were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,787,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,787,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock worth $70,612,439. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

