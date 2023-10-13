Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $614,000 Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

