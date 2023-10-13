Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $621,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 63.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.05 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.60%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

