Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EchoStar were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 323,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 71,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

