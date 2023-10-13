Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,100 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $61.53 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. Analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

