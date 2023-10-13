Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 458 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Cass Information Systems worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

