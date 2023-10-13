Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 85,482 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Everi worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,681 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 142.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

