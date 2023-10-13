Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after acquiring an additional 481,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

