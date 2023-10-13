Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of TDOC opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock worth $701,448 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

