Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELNY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

TELNY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 62.88% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

