Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Terex has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

