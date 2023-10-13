Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

