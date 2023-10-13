TFB Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

