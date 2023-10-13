Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 23,982.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

