Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

TOL stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

