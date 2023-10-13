Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 9,463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

