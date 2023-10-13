Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $183.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

