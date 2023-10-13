Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 955 to GBX 880. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Travis Perkins traded as low as GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 729 ($8.92), with a volume of 265321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805.60 ($9.86).

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 869.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

