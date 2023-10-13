Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. Compass Point upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.02 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.06%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

