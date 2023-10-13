Truist Financial Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $3.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

