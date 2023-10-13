Truist Financial Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $24.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.39.

FMS stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

