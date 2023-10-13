Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

