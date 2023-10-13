Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

