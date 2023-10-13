Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

