Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

