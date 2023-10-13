Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

