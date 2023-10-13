Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veritex

Veritex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.